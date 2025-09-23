The Once-Popular Drink Chain Found In Malls That Everyone Thinks Is Gone – It's Hiding In Plain Sight
Those who spent their formative years as mallrats understand the importance of these once-popular and now slowly decaying shrines to consumerism. While stores touting trendy clothing, knick-knacks of every imaginable variety, and video games are all very well, there is nothing quite like the epicenter of the mall: The humble food court. One mall food court chain we wish would come back got its start in the early 1920s and grew to become synonymous with mall culture in its heyday before sadly vanishing. But fear not, fans of Orange Julius! That vanishing act wasn't complete — a few menu items are still served at none other than Dairy Queen.
In 1987, Dairy Queen bought Orange Julius, and, although the stores have made an unfortunate exit, some DQ locations began selling Orange Julius drinks – although its Grill & Chill locations don't sell them. But other outlets of the chain known for sweets, including its famous Blizzards, dipped cones, and a bevy of blended beverages, are also home to a variety of Orange Julius drinks, which will surely inspire nostalgic delight with every sip.
At a time when so many chain restaurants you grew up with are going bankrupt and fast-food favorites are shuttering locations left and right, things can feel pretty bleak. So cheer yourself up and seek out an Orange Julius offering at DQ (find out your nearest Orange Julius-selling location via the official website). Alternatively, try your hand at making a copycat recipe.
A sip down memory lane
Although there aren't as many malls to go for a crawl, you can still chill with a classic Orange Julius at some DQ spots. If you'd rather plot a course away from chain-spotting, create a homemade version of the eponymous drink with a handful of basic ingredients. The key elements of an Orange Julius are the citrus flavors, milk, and sweetness.
While some copycat recipes swear by orange juice concentrate alone, others note the importance of including some fresh fruits as well. Blending this together with whole milk, sugar, vanilla extract, ice, and water should yield an approximation of your go-to drink at the mall food court. Of course, there are also plenty of ways to upgrade an old favorite with some new additions and ingredient swaps.
For example, prepare a fruity orange cream smoothie using coconut milk and coconut yogurt alongside orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, and a fresh banana and orange for a dairy-free twist inspired by the Orange Julius chain's namesake. You can even try adding chunks of frozen pineapple to this recipe or a copycat Orange Julius recipe to change up the taste with a bit more tropical flavor. You'll be keeping the carefree memories of days spent strolling the food court and sipping an Orange Julius close to your heart.