The Once-Popular Drink Chain Found In Malls That Everyone Thinks Is Gone – It's Hiding In Plain Sight

Those who spent their formative years as mallrats understand the importance of these once-popular and now slowly decaying shrines to consumerism. While stores touting trendy clothing, knick-knacks of every imaginable variety, and video games are all very well, there is nothing quite like the epicenter of the mall: The humble food court. One mall food court chain we wish would come back got its start in the early 1920s and grew to become synonymous with mall culture in its heyday before sadly vanishing. But fear not, fans of Orange Julius! That vanishing act wasn't complete — a few menu items are still served at none other than Dairy Queen.

In 1987, Dairy Queen bought Orange Julius, and, although the stores have made an unfortunate exit, some DQ locations began selling Orange Julius drinks – although its Grill & Chill locations don't sell them. But other outlets of the chain known for sweets, including its famous Blizzards, dipped cones, and a bevy of blended beverages, are also home to a variety of Orange Julius drinks, which will surely inspire nostalgic delight with every sip.

At a time when so many chain restaurants you grew up with are going bankrupt and fast-food favorites are shuttering locations left and right, things can feel pretty bleak. So cheer yourself up and seek out an Orange Julius offering at DQ (find out your nearest Orange Julius-selling location via the official website). Alternatively, try your hand at making a copycat recipe.