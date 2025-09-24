The Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Had An Infamous Beef With
Anthony Bourdain was known for not mincing words. Whether flaming popular awards ceremonies — Bourdain hated the James Beard Awards — or instructing diners on what to avoid ordering at a restaurant, Bourdain held little back when it came to matters of gastronomy and hospitality. Fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri often came under Bourdain's scrutiny, and Bourdain wasn't shy about expressing his distaste for Guy Fieri's American Kitchen and Bar in New York City (which he referred to as Fieri's "terror dome" restaurant). To a variety of media outlets, Bourdain took repeated digs at the celebrity chef.
Bourdain called Fieri a "d**che" in a charity roast and frequently mocked his flamboyant style (per GrubStreet). Yet it wasn't only Fieri's appearance that Bourdain targeted; Bourdain continued his roast by saying he couldn't imagine Fieri feeling proud of his shows, implying his own work was more artistically meaningful. Bourdain's repeated insults didn't go unnoticed, and Fieri didn't hold back his own opinions of the traveling gourmand.
A feud among foodies
At the charity roast, Guy Fieri admitted he'd been asked what he might say if given the chance to fire back at Anthony Bourdain's insults in person. Fieri wanted the audience to see the difference between their personalities, highlighting his own restraint in not returning the insults. The comment, however, was issued with pointed jest. Fieri then lambasted Bourdain by saying he "wouldn't dare" call him a series of unflattering descriptions, like a "wannabe authority" or a "blow hard."
Bourdain responded by again attacking Fieri's appearance, asking, "Are you pushing 50? ... Are we going to gradually segue to more age-appropriate attire? As the years pass, will the sun glasses slowly move forward, eventually finding their way to, say, your eyes?"
Joking aside, Fieri expressed his disappointment with Bourdain in an interview with GQ. "I don't like him making fun of people, and I don't like him talking sh**," he said. Fieri noted that Bourdain frequently took shots at his appearance and made it clear the countless insults and trash talk weren't appreciated.