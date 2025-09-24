The Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Had An Infamous Beef With

At the charity roast, Guy Fieri admitted he'd been asked what he might say if given the chance to fire back at Anthony Bourdain's insults in person. Fieri wanted the audience to see the difference between their personalities, highlighting his own restraint in not returning the insults. The comment, however, was issued with pointed jest. Fieri then lambasted Bourdain by saying he "wouldn't dare" call him a series of unflattering descriptions, like a "wannabe authority" or a "blow hard."

Bourdain responded by again attacking Fieri's appearance, asking, "Are you pushing 50? ... Are we going to gradually segue to more age-appropriate attire? As the years pass, will the sun glasses slowly move forward, eventually finding their way to, say, your eyes?"

Joking aside, Fieri expressed his disappointment with Bourdain in an interview with GQ. "I don't like him making fun of people, and I don't like him talking sh**," he said. Fieri noted that Bourdain frequently took shots at his appearance and made it clear the countless insults and trash talk weren't appreciated.