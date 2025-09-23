Think Twice Before Buying One Type Of Lobster At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In "Infinite Jest" author David Foster Wallace's landmark essay "Consider the Lobster" — a journalistic exploration of the Maine Lobster Festival — he memorably wrote, "[L]obster is posh, a delicacy, only a step or two down from caviar. [...] In the U.S. pop-food imagination, lobster is now the seafood analog to steak, with which it's so often twinned as Surf 'n' Turf on the really expensive part of the chain steak house menu." So, surely canned lobster must be a huge stride towards accessibility, right? Not exactly. In Tasting Table's roundup of 14 canned goods that are way too overpriced for what they're worth, canned lobster ranked alongside other easily skippable offerings like gourmet soups and imported tomatoes.

Canned lobster is typically a combination of claw, knuckle, and tail meat packed neatly in saltwater brine. Back in the 1880s, before the advent of refrigeration, canned lobster was a more popular offering even than live lobster. Suddenly, folks who didn't live in coastal areas had easy access to lobster, which was abundantly populous and traditionally eaten by the lower and working classes. But, nowadays, utilitarian shelf-stability no longer needs to be the top priority for modern foodies.

We have fridges and freezers at our disposal. As such, if you're going to cook with lobster at all, we recommend ditching the canned stuff in your pantry. Canning lobster interrupts its flaky, tender texture, which is arguably the most important aspect of the meat's appeal. Perhaps unsurprisingly, stuffing luxe lobster meat into a can and then leaving it for weeks or months on end impacts its quality.