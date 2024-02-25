Canned Lobster Meat Is The Simple Way To Elevate Your Seafood Dishes

When you think of lobster, you almost certainly think of it as a dish that you order at a high-end restaurant. And, unless you're super into cooking, you probably don't think of it as something you could easily make at home and integrate into your weeknight dishes. However, what you may not know is that you can buy canned lobster.

Canned lobster is exactly what it sounds like: lobster meat (specifically claw and knuckle meat) preserved in olive oil and stored in tins (much like tuna, the more common canned fish). By picking up a few cans of lobster, you can easily integrate it into your home cooking and elevate your seafood dishes.

Even though it may not be as well known as tuna, canned lobster is just as easy to get your hands on. One brand that sells canned lobster, Scout, has its products at Whole Foods, as well as on Amazon. All you have to do is open up the can and the lobster is ready to go — you can simply eat it on its own, if that's how you prefer to enjoy it, or integrate it into a larger meal.