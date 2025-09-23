Why It's Important To Neatly Mince Your Shallots (Instead Of Roughly Chopping Them)

Shallots have a similar form and texture to an onion, with the same rooted end, which can be used to your advantage when mincing them. Chef Chambers walks us through the best technique, saying, "Keep the root end on, and make sure your knives are very sharp! Slice the top off, then peel the shallot. Slice from cut end to just above the root. Then turn the shallot and hold it by the root to thinly slice across your slices. Slice all the way down to the root, then discard!"

That sharp knife is crucial for chopping shallots, as their small size means that things are a little fiddly and you don't want to be messing around with a blunt knife. Chambers recommends "a Chef's knife with a long pointy end for cutting thin slices." Check out our guide on how to choose the best chef's knife for mincing. And if you don't already have one, invest in a good-quality sharpener. There are all sorts of options available, but a mid-range one like this RazorSharp branded knife sharpener from Amazon for around $50 will do a good job.

As for cooking with shallots, a mince will come in handy whether you're using them cooked or raw. While onions have a robust taste when raw, shallots are still nice and sweet. So they make a delicious addition to vinaigrette dressings. One of the most classic uses of raw shallots is as a mignonette sauce to accompany fresh oysters. Sauteed minced shallots are also the secret ingredient to give cacio e pepe a kick.