The Budget-Friendly Superfood That Deserves Avocado-Level Hype

From toast toppings to summer green smoothie recipes, avocado has been crowned the go-to ingredient for health-conscious foodies everywhere. But while the green, creamy powerhouse is basking in all of its superfood glory, there's another under-appreciated contender that deserves the same hype: sweet potatoes — a root vegetable that is not only packed with nutrients, but also much easier on the pocket.

Sweet potatoes are packed with manganese, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin C. They're also rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, an essential nutrient for healthy vision. Serving as a rich source of potassium, sweet potatoes help maintain heart health and regulate blood pressure. Despite their natural sweetness, they have a low glycemic index, making them great for steady energy and blood sugar control. But, that's not even the best part.

Despite all of these health benefits, sweet potatoes are extremely affordable. At about $3 per pound, they cost half as much as store-bought avocados do. When compared to other trendy superfoods such as spirulina or sea moss, these healthy tubers are practically a steal — making them an affordable choice if you're looking to add more superfoods to your diet.