How To Make Delicious Dumplings With Sweet Potatoes

It doesn't have to be fall to take advantage of delicious sweet potato recipes. And while we love sweet potato casseroles and ravioli as much as the next person, you can also use these spuds to make much simpler dishes. So whether it's the middle of summer or you're in the depths of fall, all it takes is a few ingredients and less than half an hour of baking time to whip up a sweet, rich dessert of sweet potato dumplings.

The main two components you need here are (of course) the spuds in question, and store-bought refrigerated crescent dough (or refrigerated biscuit dough). Much like with apple dumplings, you'll make this version by separating halves of each section of dough, placing a sweet potato round in the middle, then folding over the rolls (or biscuits). If you are using the former, you can also roll the dough over the top of your slices as much as possible, so they create somewhat of a proper crescent. Season the tops, then pop everything in the oven for between 20 and 30 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll get a sweet, gooey, sticky dessert, perfect for Thanksgiving dinners or casual weeknights.