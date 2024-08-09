How To Make Delicious Dumplings With Sweet Potatoes
It doesn't have to be fall to take advantage of delicious sweet potato recipes. And while we love sweet potato casseroles and ravioli as much as the next person, you can also use these spuds to make much simpler dishes. So whether it's the middle of summer or you're in the depths of fall, all it takes is a few ingredients and less than half an hour of baking time to whip up a sweet, rich dessert of sweet potato dumplings.
The main two components you need here are (of course) the spuds in question, and store-bought refrigerated crescent dough (or refrigerated biscuit dough). Much like with apple dumplings, you'll make this version by separating halves of each section of dough, placing a sweet potato round in the middle, then folding over the rolls (or biscuits). If you are using the former, you can also roll the dough over the top of your slices as much as possible, so they create somewhat of a proper crescent. Season the tops, then pop everything in the oven for between 20 and 30 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll get a sweet, gooey, sticky dessert, perfect for Thanksgiving dinners or casual weeknights.
Both fresh and frozen potatoes produce sweet results
If you want to make this process even easier, you can use frozen sweet potato rounds instead of cutting up fresh spuds yourself. Feel free to plop them right in your dough frozen, or thaw them ahead of time — you can cut them in half so they fit inside your dumplings either way. The only adjustment you'll want to make here is the baking time. While fresh spuds require less, you'll want to leave up to 40 minutes for your rolls with frozen potatoes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the oven time can also vary depending on whether you use crescent rolls or biscuit dough — for the latter, you may need up to 35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
But the best part of these dumplings comes in the form of seasonings or a sauce that you can layer on top before everything begins baking. You can stick to a brush of melted butter and a simple sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugar, but the tastiest dishes incorporate a combination of sugar, water, butter, and corn syrup, heated over the stove until it forms a thick syrup, as well. And before you place your crescents in your baking dish, make sure to coat the bottom with melted butter for maximum richness.