The Whataburger Fan Favorite That Was A Complete Disappointment
For over 75 years, the Texas-based Whataburger chain has made a name for itself, even landing among the list of one celebrity chef's favorite fast food establishments. With consistent offerings and a delicious menu, the place can certainly deliver a hearty meal. So, when rave reviews started swirling about Whataburger's Dr Pepper shake, we set out to try it out for ourselves. "The Dr Pepper shake from Whataburger is life," gushed one fan on Instagram, but that wasn't our experience. Unfortunately, after trying this creamy treat (among over a dozen other fast food ice cream treats), expectations failed to match reality.
Made with a vanilla shake mix that is enhanced with Dr Pepper syrup, the drink can be ordered in various sizes. While our taste tester wanted to like it, the flavor leans in a different direction than the taste of the carbonated beverage. What was promised to be a rich and creamy experience ended up being a let down. The Dr Pepper shake started off as a limited run in 2019, but popularity and solid sales numbers helped bring the treat back to menus on several separate occasions. When the shake was first unveiled to the public, it was accompanied by other options, including a root beer shake and a salted caramel shake. The Dr Pepper shake offered a unique experience, however, and Whataburger customers were eager to try it.
Customers call this shake an inconsistent surprise
As it turns out, our taste tester wasn't the only ones who experienced some discontentment upon sipping this treat. Some customers share that this shake could easily be mistaken for a chocolate milkshake infused with the flavor of Dr Pepper and almond. Other customers have described a treat that was more like a chocolate shake than anything flavored with Dr Pepper. Some even likened the drink to a cherry shake. "Yeah, it sucks; don't buy it," warned one Redditor. "The root beer shake they had before was better and actually tasted like root beer." The curious flavor of Dr Pepper can be hard to describe, but such an array of experiences shouldn't be the norm for a fast food item.
While we missed the "just make it at home" warnings from Instagrammers before trying the Dr Pepper shake, those who have already turned the soda into a drinkable dessert on their own are probably enticed by the idea of having a creamy treat made with no prep or cleaning necessary. "This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way," Whataburger promised in an official press release. However, an array of questionable experiences is probably not what the executive team had in mind for a treat made with the iconic Texas-based soda.