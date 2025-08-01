The Texas Museum That Holds The History Of This Iconic Soda

Food museums thrive as testaments to culinary yesteryear, bringing waves of nostalgia. Even products still popular today carry intriguing origin stories, including the ever-loved Dr Pepper, which tied with Pepsi in 2024 as America's second favorite soda, snagging 8.34% of the soda market. It's certainly no surprise that a Dr Pepper Museum sweeps visitors along the soft-drink's journey, perching inside the very cradle of Dr Pepper invention: Waco, Texas.

Housed in the original 1906 bottling plant, the quirky Dr Pepper Museum celebrates its history as America's oldest major soft drink, invented right there in Waco. It all started in 1885, more than 20 years before Dr Pepper's spreading popularity demanded a bottling plant of its own, the very place where visitors now roam through the past over three stories of rotating exhibits, vintage ads, hands-on soda-making, more than 300,000 artifacts, and even a bit of optional paranormal storytelling tied to the historic building.

The massive brick structure in downtown Waco, known officially as the Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Company, holds a listing on the National Register of Historic Places for being the "Home of Dr Pepper." Inside those walls is where the brand's colorful past comes to life — not only as an archive of Dr Pepper's history, but as a lens to broader social structures over the years. One intriguing multimedia exhibit, opened in November 2022, explores the complexities of soda-fountain lunch counters of the 1960s.