The Worst Mush Overnight Oats Flavor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ready-to-make overnight oat mixes provide easy, convenient options to set up even the busiest people for healthy breakfasts eaten on the run. One of the options, Mush, offers a solution for those who tend to make mistakes when making overnight oats, like forgetting to add salt and seasonings or not mixing ingredients properly. Founder and CEO Ashley Thompson, a former Wall Streeter, knows something about quick meals that can start a day destined for success — and as evidenced by Mush's Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats, which is the one flavor we'll buy over and over again. Unfortunately, not every flavor in Mush's overnight oats lineup is as promising. After ranking Mush's overnight oats flavors, our team writer discovered that one flavor is best left in the store.
While Mush's Strawberry Overnight Oats eliminates the prep work involved in making strawberry overnight oats from scratch, the watery result lacks that thick, creamy texture that is enjoyable about this sort of morning treat. Made with coconut milk, this surprisingly tangy serving lacks the juicy, flavorful punch of the advertised strawberry flavor and delivers a cup that is more of a disappointment than a delicious snack. Dried strawberries, strawberry puree, and strawberry juice are among the listed ingredients used to make this batch of overnight oats, but it is difficult to replace that tasty bite of freshly sliced strawberries placed on top of any morning meal.
When the product name matches the texture
Mush overnight oats are made without preservatives or artificial ingredients and need to be stored in the fridge as a result. "Wish I would've looked at the ingredients," commented a YouTube user. "All it tastes like is coconut. Nothing else." While the company encourages buyers to spoon into the gluten-free products cold, the overnight oats can also be reheated in a pot, should a warm bowl of oatmeal be desired.
"Soggy oats," complained another. "Mush indeed, bleh." Watery consistency and a mushy texture are complaints shared by a few buyers, and those with larger appetites may feel that the smaller portion sizes are better suited for a snack than a meal. Some netizens have said the overnight oats are an acquired taste and suggested adding ingredients to the product to build flavor — or skipping the buy entirely and making a batch at home. "For me, it was a total bust, and turns out I made a mistake," wrote one Redditor. "Regular coconut milk, oats, a little brown sugar, maybe some fruit, and a Mason jar is all you need," encouraged another. If you're looking for a fast snack on the go, reach for a different flavor. Or simply put flavors and textures in your own hands right at home.