The Worst Mush Overnight Oats Flavor

Mush overnight oats are made without preservatives or artificial ingredients and need to be stored in the fridge as a result. "Wish I would've looked at the ingredients," commented a YouTube user. "All it tastes like is coconut. Nothing else." While the company encourages buyers to spoon into the gluten-free products cold, the overnight oats can also be reheated in a pot, should a warm bowl of oatmeal be desired.

"Soggy oats," complained another. "Mush indeed, bleh." Watery consistency and a mushy texture are complaints shared by a few buyers, and those with larger appetites may feel that the smaller portion sizes are better suited for a snack than a meal. Some netizens have said the overnight oats are an acquired taste and suggested adding ingredients to the product to build flavor — or skipping the buy entirely and making a batch at home. "For me, it was a total bust, and turns out I made a mistake," wrote one Redditor. "Regular coconut milk, oats, a little brown sugar, maybe some fruit, and a Mason jar is all you need," encouraged another. If you're looking for a fast snack on the go, reach for a different flavor. Or simply put flavors and textures in your own hands right at home.