Overnight oats are a heart-healthy breakfast option for those who want to make the most of this important daily meal. It's easy enough to prepare your own overnight oats recipe, but there are plenty of store-bought versions that can simplify this process even more, allowing you to stock up on your favorite varieties. With a name befitting its unique texture, Mush is a popular brand of overnight oats that comes in a number of different flavors. Tasting Table set out to rank each one and determined that its apple cinnamon overnight oats are the absolute best.

Among such choices as chocolate brownie, banana bread, vanilla bean, and blueberry, there was a lot to consider. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the cinnamon apple flavor stood out above all others for its crave-worthy taste and texture. Between the sweet and fruity apple element paired with a warming cinnamon spice, this Mush overnight oat flavor definitely feels like autumn in a cup.

While the apple cinnamon is perfectly festive for fall, the flavor transcends seasonal specificity with a universally great taste. Avoid the pitfalls and mistakes you could be making with overnight oats by opting for a tried-and-true store-bought brand that will surely satisfy. There are plenty of positive reviews for Mush's plant-based and dairy-free overnight oats that echo Tasting Table's sentiments as well.