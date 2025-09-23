How To Keep Appliance Cords Neat And Out Of Sight On Your Kitchen Counter With A Simple Dollar Tree Find

Kitchen appliances are supposed to save you time, but when the cords trail across the counter they can become an impediment to efficiency. They get caught on drawer pulls, dangle dangerously close to burners, or just sit in a tangled nest behind the toaster. Still, for the sake of your sanity and safety, it's important to unplug your appliances. A cheap fix comes from self-adhesive plastic hooks. Sold in multipacks, and sometimes called command hooks, these are the small clear hooks you might use for holding up string lights or potholders. You can find them at hardware stores, dollar stores, and in the tools section of most grocery stores. The trick is to stick two on the back of your appliance, creating a tidy bracket that keeps the cord wrapped and contained.

Just clean the back of the appliance so there's no dust or grease to interfere with adhesion, peel off the paper backing, and press the hooks into place. They should be spaced a few inches apart, horizontally, with hook sides facing out. Once they've set, the cord wraps around one, crosses to the other, then back again in a loop that locks it snug against the body of the appliance. Instead of dangling loose or trailing behind the counter, the cord is compact and out of sight. It's a little spatial thinking that can make any unwieldy cord behave.