One Of The Least Popular McDonald's Items Is Probably One You Never Order

Some McDonald's food items are so popular that they've become a core part of fast food culture. But, the chain's menu also includes some duds, and the item that's reportedly ordered the least of all is hot tea. If you didn't even know that was on the menu, you're not the only one — even Stephen Patula, whose family owns several McDonald's franchises, said in a now-deleted TikTok that he didn't know that McDonalds offered hot tea until a customer asked for it.

As reported by Fox News, Patula's sentiment is one that's been echoed by several other McDonald's employees. In the comments of his video, one admitted that the employees at their store didn't actually know how to make the tea, and that they struggled to get it done the first time an order came through. In the end, they had to get help from the general manager.

If you're curious, the hot tea at McDonald's is made with water, orange pekoe, and pekoe cut black tea. Despite the orange in the name, the tea is not citrus-flavored; orange pekoe is actually part of a tea grading system relating to Indian teas, indicating size and quality. The tea blend is curated exclusively for McDonald's stores.