Martha Stewart's Snoop-Inspired Halloween Cocktail Gives Gin And Juice A Creepy Twist

To make two Halloween Salty Dogs at home, you should start by making your cockroach ice cubes. You'll want to use a silicone ice cube tray that is large enough to hold your food-safe rubber cockroaches. Wash the cockroaches by hand in warm water and dish soap and then rinse them thoroughly. Add a fake cockroach to each section of your ice cube tray, fill it with water, and then freeze it.

Next, create a 50-50 mixture of black salt and white sugar in a shallow dish. Wet the rims of two cocktail glasses with a little bit of water or grapefruit juice, and then dip them in your mixture. For two cocktails, add 3 ounces of gin, 7 ounces of grapefruit juice (any type of grapefruit juice works for this recipe), and 4 teaspoons of simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with regular ice cubes. Shake the mixer well, then pour into the glasses and add the cockroach ice cubes.

This cocktail recipe is easy to customize to your preferences; for instance, if you don't like a salted rim you can use black, green, and purple rimming sugar instead. And while the official cocktail recipe doesn't call for a garnish, you can get creative. We recommend using a cheese slicer to make a grapefruit curl, or using one of these cute Halloween cocktail picks to add a grapefruit wedge to the drink.