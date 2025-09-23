Martha Stewart's Snoop-Inspired Halloween Cocktail Gives Gin And Juice A Creepy Twist
Halloween cocktail recipes are always some of the most creative. It's easy to find ones that are scary, cute, or gruesome, depending upon your tastes. And who better to get inspiration from than Martha Stewart, one of the reigning Queens of Halloween? If you're looking for your new favorite spooky Halloween cocktail, Stewart and Snoop Dogg have collaborated once again to create a stunning masterpiece. In a segment on TODAY Food, the two shared their recipe for a creepy twist on Snoop's classic gin and juice.
This Halloween-themed cocktail is a variation of a classic Salty Dog, which is a grapefruit and gin cocktail that is unique because it is served in a glass with a salted rim. Stewart and Snoop's version is made with simple syrup, fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, and Still G.I.N., which is the spirits brand that he launched with Dr. Dre in 2024. The two most important ingredients, however, are a mixture of black salt and white sugar for the rim, and ice cubes that contain plastic food-safe cockroaches.
How to make a Halloween Salty Dog with cockroach ice cubes
To make two Halloween Salty Dogs at home, you should start by making your cockroach ice cubes. You'll want to use a silicone ice cube tray that is large enough to hold your food-safe rubber cockroaches. Wash the cockroaches by hand in warm water and dish soap and then rinse them thoroughly. Add a fake cockroach to each section of your ice cube tray, fill it with water, and then freeze it.
Next, create a 50-50 mixture of black salt and white sugar in a shallow dish. Wet the rims of two cocktail glasses with a little bit of water or grapefruit juice, and then dip them in your mixture. For two cocktails, add 3 ounces of gin, 7 ounces of grapefruit juice (any type of grapefruit juice works for this recipe), and 4 teaspoons of simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with regular ice cubes. Shake the mixer well, then pour into the glasses and add the cockroach ice cubes.
This cocktail recipe is easy to customize to your preferences; for instance, if you don't like a salted rim you can use black, green, and purple rimming sugar instead. And while the official cocktail recipe doesn't call for a garnish, you can get creative. We recommend using a cheese slicer to make a grapefruit curl, or using one of these cute Halloween cocktail picks to add a grapefruit wedge to the drink.