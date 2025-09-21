The 2 Easy Add-Ins That Instantly Give Rice A Delicious Oomph Of Flavor
Rice is a beloved pantry staple for many reasons: It's cheap, nutritious, and incredibly easy to cook. But when it's not done right, it can also be, quite frankly, a little boring. If you feel like your rice needs a little oomph, all you need to do is add a few ingredients. Two of the most delicious ones to reach for are cilantro and lime.
You might have seen the combination before, especially if you're a big fan of Chipotle. Cilantro is known to balance spice and elevate flavors, and its herbaceous undertones pair well with the zesty acidity of lime juice. Together, the two ingredients bring a new depth to plain white rice, giving it a bright, fresh kick that will amp up everything from chicken fajita bowls to citrusy fish tacos.
To prepare, all you need to do is chop up some cilantro and mix it into a pot of cooked rice with fresh lime juice. The measurements are completely up to your preference, but aim for a few big tablespoons of cilantro and the juice from half a lime for every cup of rice. The key to real flavor impact is using the stems of the cilantro as well as the leaves. It might seem weird, but just chop them up finely and they'll turn tender once incorporated into the warm rice.
Boil the rice in stock for more depth
Long grain rice works best, especially fragrant varieties like basmati. Make sure to rinse it before boiling so that it comes out fluffy and light. Brown rice also works if you want to add some whole grains to your meal — just make sure you cook it long enough.
There are a lot of ways to add even more depth to cilantro lime rice. You can cook the rice in stock instead of water, or add the cilantro to the cooking liquid to help the flavors infuse further. Some chopped garlic or chili would also add a kick when mixed in after cooking, as would some chopped onion or a little lime zest. Another great option if you have time is to toast the rice slightly before you boil it. To try it, just melt a little butter in the pan and stir the rice in it for a minute or two before adding the water.
If you have leftovers, they'll keep for up to four days in the fridge. Just make sure to add a tiny splash of water before reheating so the rice doesn't dry out, and squeeze in another wedge of lime before serving to maximize the flavor. Pair it with any grilled meat, like easy carne asada or tequila and lime chicken, or have it with a Thai chicken curry or vegetable coconut curry. Or, just stir in some beans and veggies and eat the rice its own!