The 2 Easy Add-Ins That Instantly Give Rice A Delicious Oomph Of Flavor

Rice is a beloved pantry staple for many reasons: It's cheap, nutritious, and incredibly easy to cook. But when it's not done right, it can also be, quite frankly, a little boring. If you feel like your rice needs a little oomph, all you need to do is add a few ingredients. Two of the most delicious ones to reach for are cilantro and lime.

You might have seen the combination before, especially if you're a big fan of Chipotle. Cilantro is known to balance spice and elevate flavors, and its herbaceous undertones pair well with the zesty acidity of lime juice. Together, the two ingredients bring a new depth to plain white rice, giving it a bright, fresh kick that will amp up everything from chicken fajita bowls to citrusy fish tacos.

To prepare, all you need to do is chop up some cilantro and mix it into a pot of cooked rice with fresh lime juice. The measurements are completely up to your preference, but aim for a few big tablespoons of cilantro and the juice from half a lime for every cup of rice. The key to real flavor impact is using the stems of the cilantro as well as the leaves. It might seem weird, but just chop them up finely and they'll turn tender once incorporated into the warm rice.