The One Step You Should Do Between Cleanings For Your Nespresso Machine

If you're a coffee fiend, having a Nespresso machine makes your life incredibly easy. You can have barista-level coffee any time you want, at just a click of a button. That is, as long as you keep your machine in tip-top shape. One easy way to do this is to make sure you give your Nespresso machine the care it deserves with a regular cleaning and descaling routine. On top of that, Nespresso recommends that you run a water cycle through it at least once a week in between deep cleanings.

It might not seem completely necessary, but this extra step ensures that there aren't any leftover coffee particles floating around inside your machine. It will also flush out any residue, and keep the internal components working smoothly. The process is incredibly simple –- all you need to do is run the machine through a brew cycle as normal, but without a pod inside. In the coffee world, this is known as pulling a blank shot, and professionals do it with every kind of machine to stabilize temperature and clean out any stale water.

While this process is simple for those with Original Line Nespresso machines, Vertuo machine users may have trouble pulling blank shots. This is because Vertuo machines run on a unique technology called Centrifusion that relies on the special barcodes on each capsule to brew. However, these particular machines have an auto-clean function, which runs in the same way.