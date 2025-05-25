What Happens If You Don't Clean Your Nespresso Machine?

Our Nespresso machines take good care of us, getting us through busy mornings, mid-afternoon work slumps, and so much more. It's just as important that we take care of them and cleaning is a vital part of keeping a Nespresso machine in tip-top shape. If cleaning is neglected, the taste of your coffee could be impacted, as could the lifespan of your machine.

Nespresso machines should be cleaned nearly daily if they're being used regularly. Otherwise, residue will pile up inside, which can cause blockages and lead to a buildup of dangerous bacteria. Besides the health risks, this can also affect the flavor notes of your coffee and make it taste bitter.

If your machine has an auto-clean function, this will make life easier, but if not, it's good practice to give your Nespresso the care it deserves with a weekly clean cycle. It's also important to rinse any removable components with warm water and soap whenever you can, and wipe down steam wands after each use. Finally, never skip scrubbing the tank when cleaning your Nespresso machine.