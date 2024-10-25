Never Skip This Step When Cleaning Your Nespresso Machine
Whether you have a Nespresso Vertuo or one of the brand's classic espresso machines, the appliance makes it easy to create your own coffee drinks at home. All you have to do is add water, turn on the machine, and press a button for a cafe-worthy latte in a matter of seconds. To keep that coffee coming, however, it's critical to routinely clean your Nespresso.
In general, a Nespresso machine cleaning is recommended every few months. While you should care for all parts of your appliance, cleaning the water tank is a step you never want to skip. A clean water tank will keep your machine in healthy condition, ensuring a coffee that doesn't taste bitter. Cleaning the tank keeps the water that goes into your brewed coffee ideal for consumption, and will help your machine operate more smoothly and efficiently. You'll know it's time to clean the tank when your machine starts to falter or slow down. Or, you'll realize the need for a spring cleaning when your coffee starts to taste funky. In that case, your Nespresso machine may require descaling in addition to cleaning. You should also clean your Nespresso pod compartment for sanitary purposes.
How to clean the water tank to maintain your machine's longevity
Unlike a Chemex or French press, a Nespresso machine doesn't require washing after every single use. However, that's not to say you shouldn't keep a pack of simple scrub sponges handy. The cleaning process for the water tank, or reservoir, is straightforward and nearly as quick as pressing that button for coffee; it's as simple as washing it down with dish soap and hot water.
Start by removing the reservoir from the machine and dumping out any excess water into the sink. Then give it a good scrub, ridding it of any potential mineral buildup that can slow down or otherwise impair your machine. While you may be tempted to use the dishwasher for this effort, washing the tank by hand is your safest bet; you risk breakage otherwise.
Once you've cleaned your tank, you can let it air dry — and get ready to brew your next cup of joe. This cleaning step may seem inconsequential, but taking care of your water reservoir will prolong your Nespresso's lifespan so you can drink coffee to your heart's content.