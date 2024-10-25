Never Skip This Step When Cleaning Your Nespresso Machine

Whether you have a Nespresso Vertuo or one of the brand's classic espresso machines, the appliance makes it easy to create your own coffee drinks at home. All you have to do is add water, turn on the machine, and press a button for a cafe-worthy latte in a matter of seconds. To keep that coffee coming, however, it's critical to routinely clean your Nespresso.

In general, a Nespresso machine cleaning is recommended every few months. While you should care for all parts of your appliance, cleaning the water tank is a step you never want to skip. A clean water tank will keep your machine in healthy condition, ensuring a coffee that doesn't taste bitter. Cleaning the tank keeps the water that goes into your brewed coffee ideal for consumption, and will help your machine operate more smoothly and efficiently. You'll know it's time to clean the tank when your machine starts to falter or slow down. Or, you'll realize the need for a spring cleaning when your coffee starts to taste funky. In that case, your Nespresso machine may require descaling in addition to cleaning. You should also clean your Nespresso pod compartment for sanitary purposes.

