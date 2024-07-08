The Part Of Your Nespresso Machine That You May Be Forgetting To Clean

Keeping your Nespresso coffee pod machine clean is an essential part of getting a good brew. If you allow the inside to become clogged with minerals because you forgot to run the descaling process when it's time or neglect to run a cleaning cycle weekly, the stale grounds, rancid oils, and mineral accumulation can ruin the flavor of your cup. But there are other, non-brewing areas of the machine that need frequent upkeep, including the compartment your spent pods are ejected into.

The used pods are damp, and that compartment is dark — a perfect environment for mold and bacteria to grow in. If you frequently make coffee, your pod container is likely always wet from drips of coffee in the pods and any extra water that might leak in while you brew. If you don't make coffee very often, the liquid dries up into a sticky combination of dried coffee with trapped grounds. Either way, cleaning out the container can eliminate one source of germs and smells in your kitchen.