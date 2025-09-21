Coat Your Sliced Spuds In This Seasoning For An Umami Kick To Homemade Fries

Making fries at home can be a delicious accompaniment to a variety of meals, from veggie burgers to seared steak. But to transform homemade fries into more than just a supporting character for your dinner, you can easily spruce them up with a seasoning that will give them an impressive umami kick: nutritional yeast. If you haven't heard of the spice, no worries. Basically, nutritional yeast is deactivated yeast made from cane or beet sugar. It comes dried in light yellow flakes or a tan powder, and is known for its savory taste as a cheese alternative, its high B vitamin content, and inclusion in many plant-based recipes, from sauces to vegan tacos. When used to coat spuds before baking them in the oven, nutritional yeast imparts a balanced, savory, nutty flavor that perfectly complements the earthy notes of the potatoes.

To add the spice to your fries, all you need to do is toss sliced potatoes in olive oil, sprinkle in a few tablespoons of nutritional yeast, and coat them well. A little bit of umami from the nutritional yeast goes a long way to enhance and deepen the other spices and seasonings you toss your sliced potatoes with, including smoked paprika and oregano. If you're making your fries in a deep fryer or air fryer instead of baking them, simply sprinkle the nutritional yeast on the cooked hot potatoes for a cheese-like topping.