Coat Your Sliced Spuds In This Seasoning For An Umami Kick To Homemade Fries
Making fries at home can be a delicious accompaniment to a variety of meals, from veggie burgers to seared steak. But to transform homemade fries into more than just a supporting character for your dinner, you can easily spruce them up with a seasoning that will give them an impressive umami kick: nutritional yeast. If you haven't heard of the spice, no worries. Basically, nutritional yeast is deactivated yeast made from cane or beet sugar. It comes dried in light yellow flakes or a tan powder, and is known for its savory taste as a cheese alternative, its high B vitamin content, and inclusion in many plant-based recipes, from sauces to vegan tacos. When used to coat spuds before baking them in the oven, nutritional yeast imparts a balanced, savory, nutty flavor that perfectly complements the earthy notes of the potatoes.
To add the spice to your fries, all you need to do is toss sliced potatoes in olive oil, sprinkle in a few tablespoons of nutritional yeast, and coat them well. A little bit of umami from the nutritional yeast goes a long way to enhance and deepen the other spices and seasonings you toss your sliced potatoes with, including smoked paprika and oregano. If you're making your fries in a deep fryer or air fryer instead of baking them, simply sprinkle the nutritional yeast on the cooked hot potatoes for a cheese-like topping.
More tips for preparing fries with nutritional yeast
Baked or fried, once you try making your homemade fries with an extra savory spin, you'll understand why you should always have nutritional yeast in your cabinet. In addition to adding nutritional yeast as an umami topping for your dish, it's also important to select the right spuds. For making the crispiest steak fries, choose Yukon gold. Or, of course, you can go the sweet potato route for a nice sweet-savory flavor balance with the seasoning. Then cut the potatoes into thick wedges or strips, and toss them in oil and a healthy coating of nutritional yeast before baking or frying them until crisp.
While you're adding a nutty, complex twist to your french fries with nutritional yeast, you can (and should) also add on other ingredients and spices to the coating. For instance, add cornmeal for a nice crusted spud. Or add cinnamon and chili powder for some smoky sweet heat that pairs perfectly with the umami notes from the yeast. And once you've cooked your fries, don't let them stand alone. Whether you're serving them as an appetizer or a side for your meal, enhance the umami savory notes from the nutritional yeast coating and other seasonings by pairing the fries with creamy aioli dipping sauce or sweet homemade tomato ketchup. Finally, garnish your cooked spuds with chopped herbs like parsley for an extra vibrant appearance and taste.