Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Appetizer In A Pinch Is Ready In Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Giada De Laurentiis is a beloved celebrity chef who's very proud of her Italian heritage. Many of the recipes she has shared over the years are a love letter to Italian cuisine. So, it's fitting that her favorite 5-minute appetizer is a classic Italian favorite: easy-to-prep bruschetta. She's not too fussy about the topping, either, and loves white beans, tomatoes, or other seasonal ingredients.

While fancy breakfast toasts may be all the rage these days, bruschetta is the bite-sized toast and topping that goes much further back than the last decade or so. Bruschetta can be whatever you want it to be depending on the season. Most are basic recipes that use simple pantry and fridge staples like garlic, tomatoes, and olive oil. Bread is the most basic of household staples, and many different types of bread will work as a grilled or toasted bruschetta foundation, from sourdough to baguette or ciabatta. Furthermore, day-old or stale bread is often a boon to toasting because reduced moisture makes for sturdier and crunchier toast. So don't run to the store for fresh ingredients to make these appetizers. Other toppings like white beans come in cans, and a sprinkle or crumble of cheese comes from whatever wheel or block is sitting in your fridge.