8 Types Of Bread You Can Use For Bruschetta

Italy is a virtual wonderland when it comes to antipasti (or appetizers). But no Italian app may match the popularity, simplicity, and deliciousness of bruschetta. This classic dish is made by grilling or toasting bread, rubbing it with garlic, then drizzling extra-virgin olive oil over the top. Additional toppings can be added, as well, such as diced tomatoes seasoned with salt.

Of course, there are plenty of regional variations throughout Italy. In Calabria (a Southern Italian region forming the toe of the nation's so-called boot), bruschetta is dressed up with pepper and oregano, while you'll find it topped with cured meat, cheese, and beans elsewhere in the country. Of course, no matter the toppings you choose, they would prove useless without the right bread.

Essentially, bruschetta bread should be hearty enough to stand up to grilling and dense enough to support the wet ingredients without collapsing. Common options include baguettes and pagnotta (a round country bread similar to ciabatta), but those are far from the only choices. With that in mind, keep reading to discover the many types of bread you can use for bruschetta.