Why Tofu Can't Be Considered An Ultra-Processed Food

Made by soaking and grinding soy beans with water, boiling them, and adding a curdling agent — tofu is not all too different to cheese. Squeezed to remove any liquid and left to set, it is not any more processed than it, either. In fact, one of the seven myths everyone needs to stop believing about tofu is that it's an "ultra-processed" food, a term that groups it in the same category of foods like soda and white bread. When it comes to foods like these, what makes them "ultra-processed" as opposed to simply "processed" is not just the presence of added ingredients, but how many of them they contain.

Harvard Medical School defines food processing as any form of altering by adding ingredients. But, processing only becomes "ultra" processing when the addition of those ingredients borderline on excessive, leading to copious amounts of salt, fat, sugar, dyes, or preservatives. So, while tofu is a processed food, it could never be considered an "ultra-processed" food because it does not contain any added ingredients apart from water and a coagulant — an ingredient that, paired with the soybeans, is responsible for its classification as a greater source of calcium than milk. So, while the word "processed" has a negative connotation, tofu goes to show that some amount of it is not only safe for you — but beneficial. Too much of it, on the other hand, is not, with studies showing a correlation between the consumption of "ultra-processed" foods and an increased risk of chronic diseases.