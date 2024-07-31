Improve The Texture Of Tofu In Minutes With A Hot Bath

A block of plain tofu straight out of the package is a blank canvas waiting to be created into a flavorful, mouthwatering work of art. To take something pale and bland and transform it into an iconic recipe like mapo tofu seems overwhelming to execute at home, but it is very possible with the correct preparation. How you prepare tofu before cooking it is crucial to achieving the proper texture in the final dish, and one way to do so is with a hot water bath.

Recipes often call for tofu to be prepared by placing it between paper or kitchen towels and then pressing it with a weight to squeeze out excess water. While this method works fine if you plan on blending up the tofu or frying it, pressing tofu to remove extra water can result in inconsistencies. If squeezed too much or pressed unevenly, tufa can sometimes wind up with a dry, crumbly texture that falls apart in the pan. Instead, try placing a block of tofu into a pot of boiling salt water for a minute before cooking it. This preparation method is commonly used in Asian cuisine and provides a more consistent way to remove excess moisture without drying out the protein. It gives the tofu a tight, supple, and bouncy texture that works really well in stir-fries, pho, curry, and as a meat replacement.