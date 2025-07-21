7 Tofu Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Although tofu was once seen as "hippie food" in the U.S., attitudes around it are starting to shift. The soy-based food market has grown as more people seek out nutritious and sustainable foods. In fact, per Grand View Research, the global tofu industry could exceed $3.8 billion by 2030.

Now more than ever, people are starting to see how versatile and tasty tofu can be. However, this soy-based food, which has roots in ancient China, is still plagued by myths and misconceptions. Some believe that it's bland, for example, or that eating it might increase the risk of breast cancer, or even cause men to grow breasts.

We've taken the time to debunk some of the most common myths that surround tofu. Keep reading to find out more about why this versatile, nutritious, and environmentally friendly food deserves a place on dinner tables everywhere — regardless of whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or omnivore.