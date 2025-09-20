The Vintage Breakfast Drink Little Richard Loved Instead Of Coffee

Not everyone starts their morning with a warm cup of Joe. Whether you're reaching for a matcha latte or another coffee substitute to get you out the door, that first sip of the day doesn't have to be packing caffeine. In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, artist and musician Little Richard revealed that he didn't drink java in the morning and instead preferred a beverage known as Postum. "It's like coffee but it's not coffee," he described, after telling the interviewer that his late mother also drank the mixture.

Though it is an older brand — Postum has been around since 1895 — those looking for a coffee substitute continue to reach for the powdery mix. Made with wheat, wheat bran, and molasses, Postum is caffeine-free and delivers a roasted flavor that is subtly sweetened. When mixed with water or milk, Postum has a rich taste that may require some getting used to, but it is vegan-friendly, which, considering Richard's vegetarian diet, was a convenient ingredient.

The most conventional way to prepare Postum is to mix a spoonful into hot water. The drink can be dressed up with milk or any milk alternative and sweeteners of choice. A twist on popular drinks like matcha lattes and pumpkin pie spice lattes can be made with Postum, but cold drinks can also be prepared with the sweetened powdered grains.