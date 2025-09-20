The Vintage Breakfast Drink Little Richard Loved Instead Of Coffee
Not everyone starts their morning with a warm cup of Joe. Whether you're reaching for a matcha latte or another coffee substitute to get you out the door, that first sip of the day doesn't have to be packing caffeine. In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, artist and musician Little Richard revealed that he didn't drink java in the morning and instead preferred a beverage known as Postum. "It's like coffee but it's not coffee," he described, after telling the interviewer that his late mother also drank the mixture.
Though it is an older brand — Postum has been around since 1895 — those looking for a coffee substitute continue to reach for the powdery mix. Made with wheat, wheat bran, and molasses, Postum is caffeine-free and delivers a roasted flavor that is subtly sweetened. When mixed with water or milk, Postum has a rich taste that may require some getting used to, but it is vegan-friendly, which, considering Richard's vegetarian diet, was a convenient ingredient.
The most conventional way to prepare Postum is to mix a spoonful into hot water. The drink can be dressed up with milk or any milk alternative and sweeteners of choice. A twist on popular drinks like matcha lattes and pumpkin pie spice lattes can be made with Postum, but cold drinks can also be prepared with the sweetened powdered grains.
Adding toasted flavor to recipes
Beverage recipes aren't the only ways Postum fans have found ways to use the mix. Spoonfuls of Postum can be stirred into various dessert recipes as well as batter to make cupcakes, pancakes, and cakes, as well as dough for cookies and breads. Depending on how much Postum is added to a recipe, a roasted depth of flavor can enhance your favorite treats. Some cooks sprinkle Postum on top of recipes like brownies, muffins, and breads. Those with gluten allergies or sensitivities will need to keep away from the ingredient, however, as the wheat product cannot be considered gluten-free.
Little Richard also admitted to liking peanut butter and honey combinations and sometimes enjoyed eating peanut butter with natural peach preserves. He was a fan of one of Elvis' Presley's favorite snacks, deep-fried peanut butter and bananas on toast. While these ingredients would pair well with a hot mug of Postum, the singer also added that his favorite doughnut was coconut and shared that his mother used to make coconut cake with lemon. When served with Postum made with almond milk, stirred with a spoonful of honey, and topped with a dusting of cinnamon, you'd have yourself a musician-approved treat that could be enjoyed in the morning or as an afternoon pick-me-up.