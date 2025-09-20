The Common Mixing Mistake That Ruins Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Non-alcoholic cocktails are an excellent way to enjoy the moment sans booze — that is, unless you make the common mixing mistake that absolutely ruins such drinks. One of the most notable mocktail faux pas is agitating the drink too vigorously. Though "shaken or stirred" is typical bartender lingo for cocktails made with spirits, when it comes to mocktails and other alcohol-free drinks, you should go easy on both.

Shaking drinks serves to mix together the components. But another key purpose of drink agitation is to reduce the temperature of the beverage via contact with ice. But, shaking also inevitably causes some of the ice to melt and dilute the drink. While dilution can be welcome to cut through some of the strength of the liquor in traditional cocktails, without alcohol, it just creates an even more watered-down solution.

Whether it's a refreshingly tart no-ABV amaretto sour or a rhubarb blueberry basil mocktail, it's best to stir or shake non-alcoholic drinks gently, as not to over dilute the flavor. Since you don't have the obvious nuance that alcohol adds to the mix, you can better preserve a mocktail's integrity by shaking it lightly with ice before straining it into a glass. Alternatively, you can softly mix the it with a tall bar spoon.