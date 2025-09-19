7 Vintage Coffee Mugs That Are Worth A Fortune Today
In 2019, art teacher Mesude Isikli hit the headlines for one pretty unusual reason. It wasn't for her teaching skills or her artistic talent, but for her enormous collection of coffee mugs. Over the course of 12 years, Isikli managed to collect more than 3,000 coffee cups.
Not everyone has room for 3,000 coffee mugs in their home, it's true. But Isikli isn't alone in her love for collecting things. According to a 2022 survey by MagnifyMoney, more than 60% of Americans like to collect special objects. Some collect because they find it exciting to find rare things, while others simply enjoy learning about the historical context of vintage items. Many also collect because they hope their collections will be worth something one day. If, like Isikli, you also have an interest in collecting coffee mugs, and you're interested in learning which ones are the most valuable, you've come to the right place. Below, we've listed seven types of vintage coffee mugs that are worth a fortune today, from Otagiri and "The Simpsons" to Russel Wright and beyond.
But before you start stocking up, one thing to bear in mind is that not all vintage mugs are safe to drink from. Some might contain lead, so make sure to do your research or get an expert opinion on the material before you start sipping away. Others may even contain uranium (more on that shortly). The bottom line? Some vintage mugs are better off just being looked at.
Otagiri mugs
If you see an Otagiri mug in the thrift store, think carefully before you pass it up. The mugs, produced by the Otagiri Mercantile Company, which imported porcelain and stoneware into the U.S. from Japan in the second half of the 20th century, are particularly special (and expensive) for a few reasons.
Firstly, these mugs are not factory mass-produced. Each piece was carefully crafted and painted by a skilled artisan, before being sold in department stores and gift shops across San Francisco. This means that each individual piece (the company also produced other stoneware and ceramics) is distinct and unique. Secondly, they're becoming rare. You can't buy new Otagiri anymore, as production was halted in the 1990s.
Thirdly? For the reasons previously listed, Otagiri mugs, which often feature airplane, animal, or hot air balloon designs, are a hugely collectable item. This means that Otagiri mugs are worth a fair amount today. Right now, a set of six Otagiri mugs is being sold for just under $100 on eBay. Want to know if it's genuine Otagiri? Most (albeit not all) will have the diamond-shaped gold label of the Otagiri Mercantile Company on the bottom.
Starbucks mugs
As the biggest coffee chain in the world, it's unsurprising that Starbucks also sells branded cups and tumblers. At the time of writing, you can grab a White Cable Knit Tumbler, released for fall 2025, in stores for around $22.95. But if you want something that's super valuable, you're better off looking out for the coffee chain's vintage mugs.
Starbucks has been producing collectible mugs since the 1990s. Back then, it released its City Mug Collector Series, which featured designs honoring cities all over the world, like Bangkok and London. It kept the concept going throughout the 2000s, releasing new mug designs through its City Scenes, Architecture, and Global Series launches. In 2024, it launched its new Discovery Series of mugs, printed with landmarks, food, and people from around the world.
You can still buy mugs from the original City Mug Collector series online, and they're worth a pretty penny. Right now, a Starbucks Minneapolis Spoonbridge and Cherry City Mug Collector Series mug from 1994 is selling on eBay for just under $1250. Granted, that seems to be exceptionally high, but other mugs from this collection are still fetching a fair amount. A 1994 Sydney mug is listed at $68, while a vintage Portland City of Roses mug from 2007 is priced at just under $300.
Disney mugs
It probably won't surprise you to find out that Disney is one of the most collectible brands on the planet. The mass media and entertainment corporation has millions of fans all over the world who regularly tune in to stream its movies and TV programs and visit its theme parks with its many restaurants. Plenty are eager to snap up the merchandise, too.
When it comes to high-value Disney merch, the rule of thumb is usually that the older, the better.. A 1930s Mickey Mouse poster? That's going to fetch more than $100,000. But even a mug from the 2000s will help you raise enough cash for a vacation. Right now, a Walt Disney World 2000 vintage mug is listed for $600 on eBay.
However, some newer items are already collectible and expensive. In 2021, Disneyland started giving out Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Mugs to members of its highly exclusive Club 33. Already, those mugs have racked up some serious value. A more recent 2022 version of the mug is currently listed at just under $450 on eBay.
TV show mugs
If there's a TV show you love right now, it might be worth investing in a themed mug. Because once that same TV show ends or gets cancelled, that mug might just rocket in value.
Take "Friends," for example. The hit sitcom ended in 2004, but it's so beloved that people are willing to pay a lot for any associated merchandise, including mugs. A set of three "Friends" mugs, complete with a 1990s New York City skyline design, is listed for just under $40 on eBay right now. It's not going to get you a vacation, but it's still not bad for a set of mugs. A vintage "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" mug from 2003, though? That might just do the trick, as there is currently one listed on eBay for $400.
Other examples of TV show mugs that seem to fetch a fair amount right now include anything based around "The Simpsons" (right now, a 1990 bright green mug featuring the cartoon family is listed at just under $80 on eBay). "I Love Lucy" is also a hit (a set of four pink mugs based on the comedy are going for just under $50).
Fiestaware mugs
Fiestaware is another ultra-collectible vintage dinnerware brand, largely for nostalgic reasons. The brightly colored statement plates, cups, and mugs were a common sight in 1940s and 1950s households. They're still available today, but they're made slightly differently, as the originals were literally made with uranium. Yes, that's the same element used in atomic bombs.
Uranium helped to create the vivid colors that Fiestaware was renowned for, but it can also be toxic, so be careful not to use any cracked or chipped vintage Fiestaware if it was made between 1936 and 1972. In fact, even intact Fiestaware might expose you to radiation, although the risk is likely low if you are just storing it and not actually using it.
Despite the whole uranium thing, Fiestaware still goes for a lot of money online. One set of five Fiestaware ring mugs produced in the 1940s is currently listed for $245 on eBay. In fact, just one vintage Fiesta ironstone green coffee mug is listed for $65 at the time of writing.
Russel Wright mugs
Russel Wright was a 20th century New York-based designer, renowned for his pioneering and informal approach to dinnerware. He helped to produce a range of lines for various companies, but one of his most successful collaborations was with Steubenville Pottery in Ohio. In fact, a cup and saucer piece from that best-selling (and award-winning) line, called American Modern, is currently on display in London's Victoria and Albert Museum. So, that gives you an idea of just how respected Wright's designs were and still are today.
Based on the above, it's unsurprising that any mug designed by Wright has the potential to sell for a decent amount of money. Currently, a coral coffee cup from the American Modern line is listed for $175 on eBay, while a whole dinnerware set (mugs and all) is expected to sell for $500. Some of the designers' American Modern tumbler mugs are also currently going for around $125 each.
World's Fair mugs
One of the biggest World's Fair events in the U.S. was held in Chicago in 1893. Intended to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus landing in America, it debuted the first Ferris wheel and introduced many people in the U.S. to the concept of electricity. In other words: It was a major historical event. So, it's no surprise that merchandise associated with it has become a big money-maker.
Currently, one World's Fair Chicago 1893 souvenir mug is listed on eBay for $174.85, while another is expected to sell for just under $250. But a mug doesn't have to be exclusively linked with the 1893 event to make a little money. Right now, a set of six Louisiana World's Fair coffee mugs from 1984 are selling for $55 on eBay, and a mug from the New York World's Fair — an event that helped popularize the Belgian waffle – dating between 1964 and 1965, could make the seller around $47.99.