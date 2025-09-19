7 Vintage Coffee Mugs That Are Worth A Fortune Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2019, art teacher Mesude Isikli hit the headlines for one pretty unusual reason. It wasn't for her teaching skills or her artistic talent, but for her enormous collection of coffee mugs. Over the course of 12 years, Isikli managed to collect more than 3,000 coffee cups.

Not everyone has room for 3,000 coffee mugs in their home, it's true. But Isikli isn't alone in her love for collecting things. According to a 2022 survey by MagnifyMoney, more than 60% of Americans like to collect special objects. Some collect because they find it exciting to find rare things, while others simply enjoy learning about the historical context of vintage items. Many also collect because they hope their collections will be worth something one day. If, like Isikli, you also have an interest in collecting coffee mugs, and you're interested in learning which ones are the most valuable, you've come to the right place. Below, we've listed seven types of vintage coffee mugs that are worth a fortune today, from Otagiri and "The Simpsons" to Russel Wright and beyond.

But before you start stocking up, one thing to bear in mind is that not all vintage mugs are safe to drink from. Some might contain lead, so make sure to do your research or get an expert opinion on the material before you start sipping away. Others may even contain uranium (more on that shortly). The bottom line? Some vintage mugs are better off just being looked at.