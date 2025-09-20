The Diet That Has Always Influenced Giada De Laurentiis' Cooking

Anyone who has watched Giada de Laurentiis cook can guess which diet influences her cooking more than anything else — and if you guessed the Mediterranean diet, you'd be right! The biggest clues in her cooking include her emphasis on fresh ingredients, including lots of greens, tomatoes, olives, artichokes, and other veggies, excluding her least favorite one. She also loves to use lean meats and fish, often grilling them for added flavor while adding rich oils like olive oil.

While you can see by simply scanning Laurentiis's recipes that she's a big fan of the high-health-ranking Mediterranean diet, she has also admitted as much herself. While talking to Food & Wine, Laurentiis said, "The Mediterranean diet has gained so much worldwide recognition for a reason. It is built on the foundation of using really good, simple ingredients to make extremely flavorful dishes. That mentality has shaped everything I've done in my career in the kitchen."

From brightening up her burgers with an Italian twist to the ingredient she uses in her cucumber salad, Laurentiis has just the thing to give any dish a bit of Mediterranean flare. But, for her, the Mediterranean diet isn't just about the food.