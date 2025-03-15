Giada De Laurentiis Brightens Up Her Burgers With A Juicy Italian Twist

Giada De Laurentiis is always upping her Italian cooking game, and if you are looking for a burger recipe to drool over, she offers an Italian twist you might want to add to your repertoire. While pesto sauce is generally reserved for coating beautiful shapes of cooked pasta, the California chef with international flair adds this green, herby, and garlicky favorite to her Caprese burgers, and the result is mouthwatering. But she doesn't use it as a condiment. Per her website, the "Bobby and Giada in Italy" host mixes it right into her ground beef. What does this accomplish?

This addition actually has several positive effects on your burgers. Pesto sauce is flavorful, but in a burger, all of its components are magnified. You aren't just tasting the basil. The saltiness of parmesan is transferred to the beef, along with the subtle hint of the mild taste of pine nuts. And because olive oil is a key component, that added fat is going to keep these burgers juicy as they cook on the grill or on your stovetop in your cast-iron pan.