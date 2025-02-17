Giada De Laurentiis' 6-Ingredient White Pesto Sauce Mimics Alfredo

Pesto is a long standing favorite for a fresh bowl of pasta, a sandwich spread, or a pizza sauce. Its bright green hue is the first indicator of its fresh herbal ingredients, namely basil. We have a bright and fresh pesto recipe that maintains tradition. But we also have a cilantro pesto recipe that speaks to the versatility of this beloved sauce. In fact, most of pesto's ingredients can be swapped, from herbs to nuts. Giada de Laurentiis tests the definition of pesto with a 6-ingredient pesto sauce that omits herbs altogether.

Her white pesto swaps pine nuts for walnuts, and gets its namesake hue from a hearty dollop of ricotta. In a reel de Laurentiis shared on her instagram page, she touts her pesto sauce as a fresh version of Alfredo. The six ingredients used in white pesto are walnuts, ricotta, parmesan, lemon, olive oil, and garlic. De Laurentiis starts by adding walnuts to a food processor to grind into a fine crumble before adding a few cloves of garlic, freshly grated parmesan, lemon zest, and creamy ricotta. These ingredients come together in the food processor on high with the help of an olive oil drizzle. Ricotta is a creamy and rich substitute for the heavy cream and butter used in a traditional Alfredo sauce recipe. The parmesan and walnuts make for an especially nutty, salty profile while the lemon zest brings the perfect brightness to complement the dairy.

