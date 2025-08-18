Giada De Laurentiis' Least Favorite Vegetable Is An Unexpected Culinary Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Believe it or not, even professional chefs are allowed to have their own preferences and tastes. There's a whole list of seven foods Guy Fieri doesn't touch. However, you don't often expect famous food personalities to despise a food so central to the type of cuisine they're known for cooking. But such is the case with Giada De Laurentiis, who avoids peppers — yes, all kinds of them — as much as she can.

De Laurentiis was born in Rome and grew up in a huge Italian family, and peppers are often incorporated into dishes from the country. Calabrian chiles get their heat thanks to the specific climate of the Southern Italian province from which they get their name. And those pepperoncini peppers on your sub sandwich are likely Italian in origin. But despite their popularity in the cuisine of her heritage, De Laurentiis doesn't eat peppers if she can help it.

"I am not a lover of peppers," she told EatingWell in early 2025. "Any kind of pepper, whether it's red, yellow, green. I stay away from peppers partly because they don't like me." Although De Laurentiis didn't elaborate further, peppers are nightshades and can cause intestinal discomfort or increase inflammation for some people. But just because she doesn't eat them doesn't mean she doesn't know how to prepare them. She is a professional, after all.