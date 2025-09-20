The Simple Slide-On Basket That Declutters Your Mugs And Reclaims Cupboard Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You deserve a kitchen that you can efficiently glide through with ease, and a decluttered space is key to making that possible. If you, like so many, have a cupboard overflowing with drinkware, we have a solution that will make all of your organization dreams come true.
Coffee mugs are particularly difficult to store because of their odd shape and the way they seem to accumulate at rapid rates. Sure, there are ways to organize your coffee mugs without spending a penny, but investing just a few bucks into a storage solution can be well worth it. One of the best and most affordable options for organizing your coffee mug collection is using a sliding under-shelf rack like Tebery wire basket on Amazon. The wire design keeps it simple while adding an extra whole layer of storage space to your kitchen cabinets. It has two L-shaped protrusions that run parallel to the top of the basket and effectively serve as horizontal hooks. The product can be hung on the bottom shelf for easy counter access or tucked away on one of the interior cabinet shelves.
This specific slide-on basket has 4.6 out of 5 stars from a total of 1,560 reviews as of this writing, so it's clearly made a lot of people's lives easier. One reviewer wrote, "I have these everywhere and they really add space to my kitchen and pantry!" Another reviewer highlighted the versatility of these shelves, sharing that they even use them in their wardrobe for storing accessories.
Other slide-on cabinet storage designs and how to install them
There are other items that utilize hooks rather than a shelf space like this ECROCY Coffee Mug Holder. Alternatively, you can try Ikea's pull-out baskets to completely transform a vacant cabinet into a handy storage space for smaller items like mugs and other dinnerware. Amazon also sells a Nxconsu brand slide-on shelf that is solid rather than having a wire basket design and adds. It could add an elevated touch. One customer said of the item, "Product is excellent quality, sturdy, and easy to assemble. They have doubled my storage area!" Several other reviewers shared that they were using these shelves in areas of their homes besides the kitchen, such as their office. They could be the ultimate hack for maximizing storage space in places like your pantry, closet, garage, and more.
Setup for the slide-on baskets couldn't be easier, with most designs requiring minimal or no assembly and simply sliding on to the desired shelf. Definitely be sure to measure the thickness of your cabinet shelves and their weight limit to ensure the slide-on basket you buy is compatible. And, if your space just doesn't allow for a shelf addition or you still finding yourself hurting for more storage even after installing a slide-on shelf, that could mean it's time to consider paring down your coffee mug collection. Don't worry, you won't miss them as much as you think, and your newly-organized kitchen will thank you.