The Easiest Way To Organize Coffee Mugs Without Spending A Penny

There are so many things to consider when buying new mugs, curating your own collection is an art. Do you want a matching set that reflects the rest of your kitchen's design? Do you like to collect souvenir mugs from your travels or hunt for unique vintage options? Our mugs speak volumes about us and make our morning coffee or afternoon tea rituals that much more special. The catch is that any even remotely sizable collection can become a headache to store and organize. It's hard enough to find room in our kitchens, and then we end up exclusively using whatever mug happens to be within reach. To solve this problem — and give all our beloved mugs a chance to shine — we looked at affordable hacks for organizing mugs. Of course, the most affordable hack is a free one, so how can you overhaul your cup organization without any purchases?

The answer is arranging mugs by height. This is a game-changer because you'll be able to see all of your mugs, so you'll actually use them. You'll remember you have that bigger mug, perfect for that super-sized coffee, or that small, pretty mug, ideal for serving your guest espresso. It's key when you line your mugs up that you face their handles all the same way. Since you're not using anything to separate them, some directional uniformity will prevent handles from hitting each other and possibly cracking and breaking.