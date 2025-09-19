Turning Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into Irresistible Stuffed Cookies
Store-bought cookie dough can help satiate sweet cravings stat, but even these tasty morsels can be upgraded. If you've treated yourself to stuffed cookies, you understand the simple joy of biting into a cookie that conceals a secret treat inside. Whether a chocolate chip cookie is packed with a flavored marshmallow or a classic sugar cookie envelops a piece of your favorite candy, these tasty treats not only look impressive, but are decadently delightful. Thankfully, instead of having to whip up these gourmet-inspired goodies from scratch, pre-made dough can make this recipe a whole lot easier to put together.
Upgrade store-bought cookie dough by using the dough to wrap your favorite ingredients. You can use an ice cube tray to form convenient dents that can be filled with various ingredients. If you've tried adding candy pieces to store-bought cookie dough, you can also tuck your favorite candies inside the compartments to bake, or sneak pieces of freeze-dried fruit into the cookie dough for a fresh surprise to serve.
Stuffed cookies know few limits
Once the stuffed cookies have been taken out of the oven, you can top these packed creations with icing or frosting, crumbles of toasted nuts, or dustings of powdered sugar, flaky sea salt, cinnamon, or pumpkin pie spice. If you've wrapped an Oreo inside of cookie dough, provide a clue of the concealed cookie by topping the filled cookies with Oreo cookie crumbs. Stuffed cookies that hold chocolates can be garnished by drizzles of chocolate or caramel, or you can double down on flavor by topping Nutella-filled cookies with Nutella swirls.
Options are limitless when it comes to packing cookie dough with various ingredients, so let your culinary curiosities lead the way. Whether you tuck pieces of dried tropical fruits inside a sugar cookie and top the pieces with toasted coconut flakes or choose to double down on dessert and hide small pieces of cake inside the store-bought cookie dough and crown the creation with colorful sprinkles, pick a theme and run with it. Consider this permission to treat yourself.