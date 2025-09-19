Turning Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into Irresistible Stuffed Cookies

Once the stuffed cookies have been taken out of the oven, you can top these packed creations with icing or frosting, crumbles of toasted nuts, or dustings of powdered sugar, flaky sea salt, cinnamon, or pumpkin pie spice. If you've wrapped an Oreo inside of cookie dough, provide a clue of the concealed cookie by topping the filled cookies with Oreo cookie crumbs. Stuffed cookies that hold chocolates can be garnished by drizzles of chocolate or caramel, or you can double down on flavor by topping Nutella-filled cookies with Nutella swirls.

Options are limitless when it comes to packing cookie dough with various ingredients, so let your culinary curiosities lead the way. Whether you tuck pieces of dried tropical fruits inside a sugar cookie and top the pieces with toasted coconut flakes or choose to double down on dessert and hide small pieces of cake inside the store-bought cookie dough and crown the creation with colorful sprinkles, pick a theme and run with it. Consider this permission to treat yourself.