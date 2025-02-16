Give Store-Bought Cookie Dough A Nostalgic Upgrade With One Ingredient

Homemade cookies are the best, but sometimes life is busy and shortcuts are needed. Enter store-bought cookie dough. Those logs, tubs, and perfect button-sized pre-scooped pieces of dough offer convenience, consistency in taste, and immediate gratification without the mess. But if you are looking for a way to put your own spin on this almost homemade baked good, reach for a bag of freeze-dried fruit. In fact, once you try this easy upgrade, it may become your reason to always have freeze-dried fruit in your pantry.

This ingredient, which has had its moisture sucked out using a commercial freezer, was made popular thanks to space travel and every kid on the block wanted to try it. Today, freeze-dried fruit is everywhere, including berries, apples, bananas, pineapple, and even citrus fruits. Its crispy texture and sweet taste make it a great snack food — and these same qualities make it a perfect upgrade for store-bought cookie dough.

There are several different ways to use freeze-dried fruit in your store-bought cookie dough. You can mix it in whole, chop it up, and press these pieces on top of each doughy scoop. Or, you can turn it into a powder using your blender or food processor and roll balls of cookie dough in it for a fruity outer layer.

