Stuffed Cookies Are Made Easy With An Ice Cube Tray

There's only one thing better than freshly baked cookies: Cookies that are stuffed with chocolate, caramel, or another fun sweet surprise. While making stuffed cookies is not too difficult a task, it does require you to spend a good amount of time spreading out the cookies, inserting the piece of chocolate or caramel, and then rolling each cookie before it's ready to bake.

But, as it turns out, if you have an ice cube tray — as most of us do — you can speed up the process. All you have to do is push pieces of cookie dough — whether homemade or store-bought — into each square of the ice cube tray. If you're using the store-bought pre-cut squares, then you'll want to split each in half, starting by pressing just one half into the square. Then, add the chocolate or caramel piece atop the cookie dough, pressing it down into the dough, and finish by adding more cookie dough on top (the second half of the precut square).

Next, cover with plastic wrap and pop the ice cube tray in the freezer to set the dough — about an hour should be sufficient, but it can last for up to two months if you aren't ready to make the stuffed cookies the same day that you prep them. Finally, bake the cookies according to the instructions on the packaging (if store-bought) or the recipe you used for homemade cookie dough.