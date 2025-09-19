In 2011, a particularly aggro wild turkey infamously attacked a Cape Cod mail truck. Then, a decade later, Cape Cod's wild turkey population saw an inexplicable surge in 2021, exceeding 30,000 birds. Today, we're exploring Cape Cod turkey — a traditional regional dish with a misleading title. Cape Cod turkey doesn't include any actual turkey at all. Instead, the star of the show is salt cod, which was once heavily salted as a preservation method before the advent of refrigeration.

Cape Cod turkey was popular in New England kitchens during the 1700s and 1800s, and most American households didn't start owning refrigerators until the 1930s-1940s. In fact, codfish was a staple of New England foodies' diets years before America was even a country, with 8% of the male workforce employed as fishermen at the onset of the American Revolution, according to the New England Historical Society. To transform salt cod into "Cape Cod turkey," you need a spread of boiled potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and a silky cream sauce complete the dish. Some preparations include other spoilage-resistant winter veggies that could be stored for long periods during lengthy New England winter months, like beets and turnips.