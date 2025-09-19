The Horrifying But Apparently Tasty Fudge Your Grandma Might Have Made

Today's retro deep-dive is a masterclass in secret ingredients. "Velveeta" and "fudge" are two words you might never expect to hear uttered in tandem — and yet, Velveeta fudge was once a popular dessert. Why stir a brick of almost-cheese into your batch of fudge? For the texture, apparently. According to the recipes of yore, the processed cheese taste gets masked by the chocolatey fudge, imparting Velveeta's signature ultra-creamy, luscious texture without any weird cheesiness. In fairness, it isn't an extreme stretch from other popular sweet-savory treats, like Chicago's caramel-cheese Garrett popcorn. Here, Velveeta brings a silky, melt-in-your-mouth fat component, with a mild enough flavor to (maybe) pull this off undetected. Shelf-stable Velveeta also reportedly helps keep the fudge moist and chewy days later.

One Reddit thread posts a picture of a Velveeta fudge recipe in the vintage "'Taste & See that the Lord is good' Baptist Community Cookbook." Perhaps surprisingly, the comments are filled with a resounding "don't knock it 'till you try it" consensus. Historically-minded, sweet-toothed foodies chime in "This is a pretty well known and well liked recipe, believe it or not," and "I've had this. It's actually delicious. It's definitely a 'trust the process' recipe though." Predictably, receptions are a tad mixed ("My grandpa used to make this [...] I personally think it's horrible), but most commenters seem to argue that the secret ingredient is, in fact, largely undetectable after all ("Dude, it's a whole thing and it's delicious. Been around forever").