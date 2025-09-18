The Make-Ahead Breakfast Burrito You'll Make Again And Again
For those hectic mornings when you sleep through the alarm and need to race out the door, a make-ahead, high-protein breakfast burrito is ready to save the day. If you've relied on breakfast burritos for a quick and easy way to crowd, you understand that this dish can deliver in terms of flavor and convenience. The half hour of prep work you put in making these burritos will pay off as you grab a pre-made portion and get to the office on time.
While Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table gave us a recipe packed with cheese, veggies, turkey, cottage cheese, and eggs, you can also customize your burritos according to your preferences. Whether you intend the wrap your creations to eat throughout the week or plan to freeze the pieces to have an option for the next few months, these breakfast burritos can be reheated in the microwave or an oven, topped with a drizzle of hot sauce, or served with a side of pico de gallo for a satisfying meal that doesn't taste like a shortcut.
A power-packed breakfast that is ready to go
After sautéing vegetables like peppers and onions in cooking oil, you'll add the protein of your choice. Prints opts for lean ground turkey, but you can also use a meat substitute if you prefer. Once cooked, your veggie-enhanced protein mixture will be combined with scrambled eggs before cottage cheese is folded into the mix. After the filling is prepared, you'll get to work packing warmed tortillas with your creation. Before rolling up each piece, crown the burrito filling with your choice of cheese, salsas, and hot sauce. Keep in mind that choosing toppings can prevent soggy burritos, so items like avocado and sour cream are best left to add until just prior to serving.
Preserve the freshness of your burritos by rolling the pieces inside of parchment paper then wrapping them each in foil. If you have time for a leisure breakfast, the reheated burritos can be plated with sour cream and your favorite breakfast sides. These pre-made goodies can also be conveniently eaten on the run. When kept in the fridge, the wrapped burritos can last up to three days. If you're looking for a longer life for these filling beauties, freeze them to enjoy for the next month. You may find yourself reaching for them on nights you can't be bothered to cook dinner.