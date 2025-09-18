The Make-Ahead Breakfast Burrito You'll Make Again And Again

For those hectic mornings when you sleep through the alarm and need to race out the door, a make-ahead, high-protein breakfast burrito is ready to save the day. If you've relied on breakfast burritos for a quick and easy way to crowd, you understand that this dish can deliver in terms of flavor and convenience. The half hour of prep work you put in making these burritos will pay off as you grab a pre-made portion and get to the office on time.

While Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table gave us a recipe packed with cheese, veggies, turkey, cottage cheese, and eggs, you can also customize your burritos according to your preferences. Whether you intend the wrap your creations to eat throughout the week or plan to freeze the pieces to have an option for the next few months, these breakfast burritos can be reheated in the microwave or an oven, topped with a drizzle of hot sauce, or served with a side of pico de gallo for a satisfying meal that doesn't taste like a shortcut.