What You Need To Know About Sharing Your Sam's Club Membership

Everyone loves shopping for deals at a good wholesale store (or enjoying their best food court items), especially at places like Sam's Club. Founded by the same man who started Walmart, Sam Walton, Sam's Club is one of the most popular warehouse clubs in the U.S. It's easy to find one -– there are almost 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico –- but you do need to be a member to shop there. Unfortunately, the membership cards aren't transferable.

That means that you can't lend your card to a friend or family member, even as a once off. According to the Sam's Club website, only the member on record can use a card in their name. This is a strict rule that's been set in place for "security purposes," the website says.

Members can, however, apply for an additional membership card for their spouse or another member of their household who is over the age of 18. It's similar to adding people to your Costco membership. However, that card will have its own unique membership number on it, as well as the name of the add-on member. This means that you can't give that to anyone else, either.