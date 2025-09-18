What You Need To Know About Sharing Your Sam's Club Membership
Everyone loves shopping for deals at a good wholesale store (or enjoying their best food court items), especially at places like Sam's Club. Founded by the same man who started Walmart, Sam Walton, Sam's Club is one of the most popular warehouse clubs in the U.S. It's easy to find one -– there are almost 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico –- but you do need to be a member to shop there. Unfortunately, the membership cards aren't transferable.
That means that you can't lend your card to a friend or family member, even as a once off. According to the Sam's Club website, only the member on record can use a card in their name. This is a strict rule that's been set in place for "security purposes," the website says.
Members can, however, apply for an additional membership card for their spouse or another member of their household who is over the age of 18. It's similar to adding people to your Costco membership. However, that card will have its own unique membership number on it, as well as the name of the add-on member. This means that you can't give that to anyone else, either.
You need ID to pick up a Sam's Club membership card
If you're thinking that you could just give your membership card to a friend and tell them to use your name, we're sorry to tell you that there's a good chance your photograph is in the Sam's Club system. Members are typically asked to provide a photograph when they sign up, and you need a government-issued ID to pick up a new membership card in-store.
While older cards have the photographs on them, most newer cards just have the membership number and barcode. Digital barcodes, which are available via the Sam's Club app, are also now widely used in the place of physical cards. Some people have had luck using the cards of their friends or family members, so it might just depend on how strict your location is.
There isn't a lot of information available about what happens if you get caught sharing your membership, but Sam's Club does state in its terms that membership can be revoked at any time. The good news is that you can refer friends to join and non-members can get a free 15-day trial. For $50 a year, it's probably worth just asking them to get their own membership. Tell them to make sure to avoid the worst Sam's Club food court item, though.