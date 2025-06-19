The Worst Sam's Club Food Court Item Is Disappointingly Plain

Sam's Club, like most of its contemporaries, has a bustling food court for anyone looking to snag a bite after the arduous task of shopping (or anyone looking for a cheap, quick lunch even without having a membership card). You won't exactly find the next Michelin guide offering within its halls, but you can at least find something that pleases your taste buds and keeps your stomach full. We've gone ahead and tried the whole selection so we could create a list of every Sam's Club food court item, ranked worst to best. And our opinion is that the good ol' salted pretzel is one of the biggest letdowns on the menu.

When you buy an original salted pretzel, you're probably looking for a few things. First: Does it have those delicious, notable little salt crystals sprinkled over the surface? Second: Is the dough soft, moist, and bouncy, with just the right amount of chew? Third: Is it nice and warm, fresh from the oven? While these pretzels are served warm, that's about where the similarities end. Our pretzel was dried out, chewy, and stuck to the serving paper, making for an all-around subpar dining experience we'd rather pass up on than repeat.