The One Food Court Item You Should Always Order At Sam's Club

When it comes to wholesale store food courts, Costco's gets all the glory. But you shouldn't sleep on Sam's Club! Its café has many similar items to what's on offer at Costco's food court, including pizza, hot dogs, and frozen sweet treats, but according to our tasters, the items that shine at Sam's Club are quite different from its counterpart.

We ranked every Sam's Club food court item, worst to best, and what topped our list is the chocolate and vanilla swirl frozen yogurt. The chocolate by itself came in at sixth, and the vanilla was fifth on the list, so overall, Sam's Club frozen yogurt is a quality product. But while our reviewer found the cocoa flavor overwhelming in the chocolate and the vanilla not flavorful enough, the mix of the two was a perfect blend. Not only did our taster find the swirl visually appealing, but they said, "The bluntness of the cocoa is subdued by the sweetness of the vanilla. And the vanilla flavor is not missed due to the intense flavor of the cocoa. It's a win-win."

It's also hard to beat the low price. At $1 for a drink-sized cup of frozen yogurt — which, according to our reviewer, tastes just like ice cream — the Sam's Club swirl froyo is well worth it. You could easily share the portion between two people, too, depending on your appetite. Not to mention, Costco's food court offers ice cream, but Sam's Club has high-quality frozen yogurt, making it the slightly healthier choice between the two.