Your Ninja Creami Gives Overnight Oats A Smoother, Creamier Texture

The Ninja CREAMi is most commonly associated with making easy ice cream recipes, but owners of the appliance have also used the machine to make other treats, like frozen cocktails and milkshakes. Netizens are sharing the resourceful ways they are revamping traditional overnight oats recipes with the appliance. Dumping oatmeal and ingredients into the CREAMi to chill before removing to thaw and using the smoothie bowl setting to remix turns breakfast into something to look forward to. These creamy creations can be enhanced with toppings and mix-ins just prior to serving.

Whether you're a fan of chocolate and nuts or fruits and coconut, the various ingredients that get you excited to start the day can be used to elevate a standard bowl of overnight oats. Use spices like cinnamon and ginger to bring a touch of warmth to your creamy creations and customize your ingredient list with the sweeteners of your choosing. Almond milk can add nutty depth to your CREAMi recipe, while coconut cream can turn oats-based recipes into more tropical-leaning lanes. The result is a creamy treat that can be spooned into, even if you're bleary-eyed from the night before.