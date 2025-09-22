Your Ninja Creami Gives Overnight Oats A Smoother, Creamier Texture
The Ninja CREAMi is most commonly associated with making easy ice cream recipes, but owners of the appliance have also used the machine to make other treats, like frozen cocktails and milkshakes. Netizens are sharing the resourceful ways they are revamping traditional overnight oats recipes with the appliance. Dumping oatmeal and ingredients into the CREAMi to chill before removing to thaw and using the smoothie bowl setting to remix turns breakfast into something to look forward to. These creamy creations can be enhanced with toppings and mix-ins just prior to serving.
Whether you're a fan of chocolate and nuts or fruits and coconut, the various ingredients that get you excited to start the day can be used to elevate a standard bowl of overnight oats. Use spices like cinnamon and ginger to bring a touch of warmth to your creamy creations and customize your ingredient list with the sweeteners of your choosing. Almond milk can add nutty depth to your CREAMi recipe, while coconut cream can turn oats-based recipes into more tropical-leaning lanes. The result is a creamy treat that can be spooned into, even if you're bleary-eyed from the night before.
When breakfast starts tasting like dessert
Some users refrigerate the mixture to soften the oats before freezing, then use the light ice cream setting to blend the recipe before eating. Those looking for an added boost of protein mix protein powder or spoonfuls of cottage cheese or Greek yogurt into the mix. For quick and easy flavor, pudding mix can also bring sweet deliciousness to the creation. Brands like Oats Overnight offer a range of ready-made flavors like cinnamon roll, cookies and cream, honey oat cereal, cherry pie, and glazed blueberry donut to make some of this prep work lighter. Simply place the contents of one of the packages, along with milk, into the CREAMi to freeze.
Ninja's test kitchen recommends softening oats before adding other ingredients to the CREAMi pint. After the assembly has been placed in the freezer and removed, the smoothie bowl setting can be used to mix the treat into creamy perfection before it's served topped with drizzles of honey, chia seeds, or pieces of fresh fruit. For a sweet afternoon treat, you can also make oatmeal-flavored ice cream using the milk of your choosing and your favorite ingredients to blend and freeze.