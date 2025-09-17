The Sangria Mistake That's Causing Your Fruity Batched Cocktail To Suffer

Just as soups and stews taste better the day after preparing them, it is often best practice to let pre-batched cocktails sit overnight to fully meld the flavors. However, when it comes to sangria, an overnight stint in the fridge could sabotage the project. We spoke with Erin Henderson, founder of The Wine Sisters, Toronto's leading sommelier services and wine events company, on a crucial mistake that will make or break pre-batched sangria.

As a blend of wine, juices, and other spirits, sangria is a party punch cocktail with potential for pre-batching, and Henderson is certainly a proponent. "I pre-batch sangria all the time ... BUT I leave out the fruit until serving," Henderson says. "Citrus will turn the sangria super bitter, thanks to the pith. Berries, if using, will get mushy and gross. And orchard fruits will turn brown and mealy." The fridge will preserve the freshness of the fruit juices, so Henderson recommends "mix[ing] your wine and spirit and even the juice up to a day before, but add the fruit last minute." If you don't have the time to chop up a bunch of fruit to throw in the pre-batched sangria, frozen fruit is the cheap, refreshing, and cooling upgrade your sangria needs.That said, certain fruits like apples and citrus don't lend well to freezing, so berries, cherries, and mangoes are your best bets.