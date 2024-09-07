The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Setting Up A Sangria Bar

Sangria is the ultimate crowd-pleaser: It upgrades the joy of wine with spirits or liqueurs, plus a burst of fruit flavors. And with so many options for different twists, from red sangria with orange liqueur to white sangria with limoncello to rosé sangria with gin, there's truly something for everyone. Setting up a sangria bar is a guaranteed victory for your next gathering. You can make batches ahead of time so you're not stuck making individual drinks all day, and you can put out all kinds of fruit, fixings, and accompanying snacks to appeal to the palates of everyone invited. You just have to know a few things for sangria bar success, and the most important mistake to avoid is adding ice to the pitchers you put out.

"Have the base sangrias in pitchers ready to go," advises Muddling Memories cofounder Camille Goldstein. "DO NOT add ice to the pitchers. If you add ice to the pitchers, the sangria will be watered down as the ice starts to melt. Make the batch and put it in the fridge to chill." To keep the drinks colder, Goldstein suggests, "Have glassware and ice available for guests to serve themselves." You can't know how long it will take for pitchers to be emptied out by guests, and any time that the sangria spends sitting around with ice, it gets diluted and watery. By following Goldstein's advice, you ensure cool yet fully flavored sangria.