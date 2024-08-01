The Game-Changing Ingredient For Citrusy Lychee Sangria

There are traditional sangrias made with red or white wine and then there are more unique takes like rose sangria garnished with fresh fruits and dried flowers. Yes, all of these variations are boozy, fruity, and delicious, but we've got an original recipe that uses an ingredient that will change your sangria game for your next party. It's not one of the more conventional ways to upgrade a batch of sangria like frozen fruit — but a splash of limoncello.

It's an essential ingredient in our original citrusy lychee sangria from Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints. "The vibrant hues and aromas of the three different citrus fruits mingle beautifully with the limoncello and dry sparkling wine, creating a drink that is floral, aromatic, and layered," explains Prints.

Limoncello is an Italian liqueur that's made of lemon zest, sugar, water, and alcohol. As you might expect, the liqueur is equal parts sweet and tangy, which is partly why it functions so well in this sangria. It also melds well with the other ingredients like lychee syrup, because it tempers some of the sweetness.