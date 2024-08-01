The Game-Changing Ingredient For Citrusy Lychee Sangria
There are traditional sangrias made with red or white wine and then there are more unique takes like rose sangria garnished with fresh fruits and dried flowers. Yes, all of these variations are boozy, fruity, and delicious, but we've got an original recipe that uses an ingredient that will change your sangria game for your next party. It's not one of the more conventional ways to upgrade a batch of sangria like frozen fruit — but a splash of limoncello.
It's an essential ingredient in our original citrusy lychee sangria from Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints. "The vibrant hues and aromas of the three different citrus fruits mingle beautifully with the limoncello and dry sparkling wine, creating a drink that is floral, aromatic, and layered," explains Prints.
Limoncello is an Italian liqueur that's made of lemon zest, sugar, water, and alcohol. As you might expect, the liqueur is equal parts sweet and tangy, which is partly why it functions so well in this sangria. It also melds well with the other ingredients like lychee syrup, because it tempers some of the sweetness.
More tips for adding limoncello to your sangria
Let's get into how to add limoncello to our recipe, or any other sangria recipe, per Prints. To infuse the entire pitcher with the limoncello, add it to the base along with the lychee syrup and pink cranberry juice. For every six servings of homemade sangria, a ¼ cup of limoncello is just the right amount. You can find many store-bought versions of the liqueur or make a homemade batch of limoncello.
Limoncello is certainly an important ingredient here, but Prints does have some alternatives if you don't have it, or don't like it. "If you prefer a stronger alcoholic base or want to avoid liqueurs, you can substitute the triple sec and limoncello with vodka," says Prints. "Simply replace the quantities of both alcohols with an equal amount of vodka, which will provide a more neutral base for the other flavors to shine." And for a lighter or sober-friendly alternative, replace the limoncello and other alcohol mix-ins with ginger ale or pink grapefruit soda. But if booze isn't a problem, limoncello will definitely enhance any type of sangria for your enjoyment.