12 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating At A French Restaurant

In France, not making a reservation is a huge faux pas, and as many U.S.-based French restaurants are French-owned or run by chefs who have trained in France, it's polite to reserve a table. Paul Denamiel told Tasting Table, "Reservations are very important. In French dining culture, a table is yours — not a timed slot to be turned over quickly. Reserving shows respect for the kitchen and staff, and it allows us to prepare for you properly." While French restaurants based in the U.S. aren't as strict when it comes to reservations, the cultural niceties remain important.

While this isn't a mistake unique to French restaurants, not reserving in advance means that the chef might be unable to accurately order and prepare the correct quantities of food for your meal, which in turn means you may not be able to order certain items on the menu, or you may have to wait for longer periods of time. Practicalities aside, French dining is a leisurely event. Few French restaurants aim to turn tables fast; in France, it is common for meals to last the entire evening, so not reserving means you may be turned away, as the restaurant may be filled for the whole of the evening, with no slots available even if you are willing to wait.

Booking a table at a French restaurant in advance is simply a matter of respect. It shows that you are keen to eat there and that you value the traditions and cultural guidelines of the French dining culture.