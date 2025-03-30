The Best Type Of Beef For Melt-In-Your-Mouth Blue Rare Steak

Not all cuts of beef can pull off blue steak. Picking lean and tender cuts is the way to go, but identifying these qualities is another issue. How do you pick a lean beef cut? What are the telltale signs? It's worth keeping a rough breakdown of different cuts handy (here's your guide to different cuts of steak). Memorizing the traditionally leaner types — like tenderloin and flat iron — is a great starting point. However, you should also learn grading system buzzwords. Stay away from anything graded as "Prime," since these are commonly fattier. Cuts awarded "Select" or "Choice" labels are better for a blue steak.

Never underestimate the role that breeding can play, either. Take Angus vs Hereford; what's the difference in beef breeds? Since Angus is famed for its marbling, the leaner Hereford beef is a better option. Similarly, Charolais and Gelbvieh cattle are particularly renowned for lean meat. Little pockets of knowledge can really inform your purchase.

Lastly, don't be afraid to use your eyes and on-the-spot judgment. Ultimately, some cuts are visually fattier than others. Teach yourself to evaluate marbling, carefully analyzing the swirling white marks to see which packet of beef to pick. The leanest, tenderest cut is just a decision away — and melt-in-your-mouth blue steak is worth the extra effort.