Angus Vs Hereford: What's The Difference In Beef Breeds?
It's important to understand where food comes from. But do you know your Angus from your Hereford? These cattle breeds both produce high-quality beef, so differentiating between the two is an impressive marker of a true connoisseur. The two originate from the U.K.: Angus from Scotland and Hereford from England. With similar quality and origins, their main differentiator is texture. Angus beef is famously marbled (aka covered in white streaks of intramuscular fat) while Hereford is leaner, with less fat. And in terms of flavor? The composition and textural contrast have a knock-on effect on taste; melted fat creates a richer quality, while lean products are typically milder. Angus and Hereford aren't exactly polar opposites, but there are notable individual differences.
Whether you're for hunting the absolute best cuts of steak to grill or prepping an old-fashioned beef stew recipe, your choice matters. Taste, texture, and visual appeal are informative factors when choosing a cut of beef. Let's help you pick between Angus and Hereford beef properly.
What is the Angus breed?
Angus cattle are a breeze to spot: Despite their small size, they stereotypically have striking black coats. We mentioned that the breed originates from Scotland, specifically come from the northeast in the counties around the city of Aberdeen. Officially called the "Black Angus" or "Aberdeen Angus," the breed was introduced in the 19th century — first recorded in 1862. It didn't take long for their popularity as beef cattle to spread; in 1873, a private investor shipped four bulls to Kansas in the United States. Incredibly, almost two centuries later, 80% of America's stock now carries Angus bloodlines. The more you know, right?
Just to spice things up, there is also a red-coated Angus. With a little extra time, it's worth researching the differences between red Angus beef vs black Angus beef. However, while the red variety is much rarer (and technically a different breed), the meat is the same. Chances are, if you spot an Angus, it will be rocking a shiny black coat anyway.
Shifting the focus briefly onto cooking, there are some particular recipes for which this beef works better. The marbling makes for an especially juicy final product, so keep cuts from this breed in mind for steak and burgers. Angus beef is more expensive than other types of beef, so don't let it go to waste. It's best to approach the meat with a pre-perfected recipe in mind.
What is the Hereford breed?
Judged by appearance alone, Hereford cattle are worlds apart from Angus. These bigger cows are red with white faces, a far cry from the smaller-framed Angus stock. Interestingly, Hereford weren't always used for beef and were once put to work as "draft cattle" to pull wagons and machinery. Native to England, they are — unsurprisingly — specifically from the county of Herefordshire. Their history dates back to the 18th century, and they've always been deemed both strong and versatile.
As one of the oldest cattle breeds, it's no shock that different Hereford varieties have developed. Unlike Angus cows, Herefords vary with horns, not color. It's possible to find horned or polled (hornless) cattle, and both are now raised worldwide, from Africa to America and Australia. Hereford's leaner quality lends beautifully to any dish, including stews or roasts. It performs great as a steak or burger, but alongside Angus' richness, it does risk being outshined in these categories. As a less fatty option, though, Hereford is well-hailed as a fantastic health-conscious meal.
A key difference in marbling sets the meats apart
Let's clear up any confusion. Here's what Angus beef actually is: A breed of cow that produces a meat type prone to intramuscular webbing, aka swirling fat deposits within the actual muscle tissue. A fun way to remember the difference is that Hereford has "lost its marbles." While Angus is heavily marbled meat, Hereford has a much lower fat percentage — meaning fewer visible streaks. To any marbling fanatic, it's the difference between good and exceptional. And while it's easier to judge with both slabs of meat side-by-side, a quick glance is enough to decipher between the two for those with a trained eye.
Don't confuse intramuscular with intermuscular. When describing Angus beef as particularly marbled, we're solely referencing the former type of fat deposits. All beef cuts have intermuscular fat (aka the white tissue found between different muscles) that is usually removed by butchers. This chewier, tougher material can appear as an external fat cap. Intramuscular is more delicate and is associated with boosting both tenderness and richness.
Angus beef tastes richer than Hereford
Speaking of richness, there's a clear difference between the taste of Angus and Hereford beef. Angus is extremely tender and flavorful — some go as far as to describe it as buttery. In contrast, Hereford is characteristically mild with less tenderness and a more stereotypical "beefy" flavor. Strictly speaking, the two are almost on par in terms of quality, but Angus just nabs first place. As mentioned, this subtle (juicy) difference is better for dishes like steaks and burgers. It's also worth noting that Angus beef rates highly when graded by USDA quality standards. However, if you're looking for something more versatile, the grassy nuttiness of Hereford beef's flavor is easier to blend with other ingredients than Angus' intensely rich punch. It's more of a blank canvas, perfect for testing underrated seasonings. It depends on what you're after.
Of course, understanding the origin of these breeds makes it easy to see why there's such a pronounced taste variation. A true aficionado does more than simply learn the best ways to cook 16 popular cuts of beef, but understands how breed impacts the meat's characteristics. The strength of the Hereford breed has resulted in leaner meat, while the amount of intramuscular fat causes Angus cattle to produce melt-in-the-mouth cuts.