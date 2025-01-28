Angus Vs Hereford: What's The Difference In Beef Breeds?

Angus cattle are a breeze to spot: Despite their small size, they stereotypically have striking black coats. We mentioned that the breed originates from Scotland, specifically come from the northeast in the counties around the city of Aberdeen. Officially called the "Black Angus" or "Aberdeen Angus," the breed was introduced in the 19th century — first recorded in 1862. It didn't take long for their popularity as beef cattle to spread; in 1873, a private investor shipped four bulls to Kansas in the United States. Incredibly, almost two centuries later, 80% of America's stock now carries Angus bloodlines. The more you know, right?

Just to spice things up, there is also a red-coated Angus. With a little extra time, it's worth researching the differences between red Angus beef vs black Angus beef. However, while the red variety is much rarer (and technically a different breed), the meat is the same. Chances are, if you spot an Angus, it will be rocking a shiny black coat anyway.

Shifting the focus briefly onto cooking, there are some particular recipes for which this beef works better. The marbling makes for an especially juicy final product, so keep cuts from this breed in mind for steak and burgers. Angus beef is more expensive than other types of beef, so don't let it go to waste. It's best to approach the meat with a pre-perfected recipe in mind.

